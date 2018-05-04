TENNIS: BC tennis season ends in the Elite Eight in Savannah

Friday, May 4. 2018
The Banks County High School tennis season came to end Monday in the Elite Eight.

The Leopards fell to Benedictine 5-0 on the road and the Lady Leopards fell 3-1 to Screven County.
The Lady Leopards’ lone win came from Amelia Lyons. The No. 2 doubles had won the first set but didn’t finish due to the clinching point for Screven County.
“It was close, though,” head coach Jim McKinney described.
Chloe Smith lost the first set 4-6 and Jaden Hoard lost her first 5-7.
“It was a real close match,” he said. “They were just a little bit better than we were.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Old Website

