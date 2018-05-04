A Nicholson man has been arrested on a multitude of charges of sexual exploitation of children.
Ernest Leander Shaw, 65, 301 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, faces 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Shaw was arrested after he gave someone a DVD player. When the complainants clicked the multimedia screen on the player, they found multiple downloads of suspected child pornography. They unplugged the DVD player and took it to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaw is a former substitute teacher in the Banks and Jackson county school systems.
“We have not determined any local children are involved,” Jackson County sheriff Janis Mangum said.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS’ RESPONSES
Both the Banks County School System and Jackson County School System have removed Shaw from their approved substitute teacher lists.
“Mr. Shaw was immediately removed from our list of approved subs May 1, as soon as we were notified that the sheriff’s office had opened an investigation,” April Howard, Jackson County superintendent, said Thursday. “We had not received any complaints about his conduct with our students in the 19 years he worked in our school system.”
Banks County superintendent Stan Davis said no formal complaints had been made against Shaw during his seven years at Banks County, either. Shaw started subbing at Banks County in 2011 and was on the list for all schools.
At the JCSS, Shaw worked at schools across the county, according to Jackson County communications coordinator Karen Bridgeman. She added he most recently worked in the middle and high schools.
“The 49 days he worked in the 2017-18 school year were at Jackson County and East Jackson comprehensive high schools, and East Jackson Middle School; he also filled in at Maysville Elementary School last fall,” Bridgeman said.
Howard said safety was the system’s top concern.
“The safety of our children is our first and most important priority, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect them,” she said Thursday.
Shaw passed a background check when he started at JCSS in 1999. He’s passed regular background checks every five years, with the most recent being done in 2015.
