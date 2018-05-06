Madison Co. BOC to meet May 7

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 7 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library Branch Manager.
•Chairman’s report.
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Grady and Rebecca Poole are requesting to rezone their 7.18-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R for a home site for their children. The property is located on Map 47 Parcel 73-X at 1615 Lem Edwards Road in District 5.
•The Janet Crowe Estate is requesting to rezone from A-2 to B approximately .5 to 1 acre and the existing restaurant from the 24.56-acre parcel on Map 63 Parcel 56 at 5742 Hwy. 29 N in District 4.
•The Janet Crowe Estate is requesting to rezone the five-acre parcel from B to the original A-2 zoning. The property is located on Map 63 Parcel 52-01 on E. Jones Chapel Road in District 4.
•BAR LLC owner, Bruce Robinson, is requesting to rezone his 12.61-acre property from A-2 to R-1 to subdivide into four lots. The property is located on Map 31 Parcel 150 on Piedmont Road in District 3.
•Chris Jones for Calwood Properties LLC is requesting to rezone 11.22 acres from A-1 to R-R for a total of four lots. The property is located on Map 45 Parcel 58 on Foote McClellan Road in District 5.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on the agenda item.
•Consider moving $5,000 of the budgeted salary allotment for the district attorney’s investigator to supplement the salary of the assistant district attorney. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Roads update.
•Urgent matters.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
