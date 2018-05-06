GIRLS' SOCCER: Panthers fall just short in quarterfinals

The future is bright for the Jackson County soccer program, and coach Matt Maier made sure to remind his team of that Friday.
The Panthers’ season — one of the most successful in school history — ended with a 2-0 loss to Pike County (13-5) in the state quarterfinals.
“They didn’t have anything to be sad about,” Maier said. “This was a really great season for us. I think we’re right on schedule with where we should be … If we made it to the Final Four, I thought that would have exceeded my expectations with how young we are, not losing anybody (for next year).”
In a pairing of No. 1 seeds, the teams were locked in a scoreless tie Friday until Pike County’s Sarah Licari scored on a header into the net in the 34th minute. Livi O’Steen sealed the win late with a goal in the 77th minute.
While Jackson County (15-5) had opportunities in the box, it was unable to convert in suffering only its second shutout loss of the season.
“It’s one of those things,” Maier said. “That’s how soccer goes. I give all the credit to Pike. They played a really good game, and the scoreboard shows it. They were better than us 2-0.”
But Maier said he believes a review of the game film will show his team had an edge in possession and scoring opportunities.
“That’s the way soccer goes,” Maier said. “Sometimes the other teams covert and we just don’t. This was one of those nights unfortunately.”
The Panthers won a region title, finished with a program-best 15 wins, established a new record for goals scored with 101 this season and advanced to the Elite Eight for only the second time in school history. But a first-ever trip to the Final Four will have to wait at least another year.
Maier told his players to use that as motivation during their offseason work.
“I told them … ‘Remember this feeling, push through, get better, so then we’re not in this situation next year.’”
Jackson County will return its entire roster next year as it will look for another deep playoff run. But Maier also said he felt his team was good enough to have advanced to the Final Four this season.
“I wanted to that to happen, but sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “Sometimes the better team doesn’t win. That is no disrespect to Pike. They’re a really good group. But it’s kind of like the Adairsville game (last year in the playoffs) where we were the better team but sometimes, you’ve just got to get a little lucky.”
NOTES: The game marked the return of Ivy Bell, one of the team’s top scorers who’d missed a large portion of the season with a knee injury and wasn’t not expected — at least initially — to return this season. But Bell was cleared Friday and came into the game off the bench.
“I was hoping maybe she might be able to give us a spark off the bench, especially being out for so long,” Maier said. “Maybe the girls would respond. She played well for not having played in like 12 weeks or something like that.”
GIRLS' SOCCER: Panthers fall just short in quarterfinals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry