BOC approves road projects

Madison County commissioners approved road-paving projects totaling nearly $1 million April 30 through a state-funded, matching grant program.
The Georgia Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program provides around $600,000 annually in funds for road projects for Madison County, with the condition that Madison County pony up 30 percent in matching funds. This year’s total LMIG value was $947,000.
Roads scheduled to be paved under the 2018 LMIG program include Irvin Kirk Road, Poca Road, Clements Road, Erastus Church Road, Hunt Road, Still O’Kelley Road, Valley Road, Beck Road and Ed Coile Road. Those projects were awarded to Garrett Paving Company.
In other road matters, BOC chairman John Scarborough said the state Department of Transportation will resurface the old portion of Hwy. 72. A four-lane Comer/Carlton bypass recently opened. Scarborough said the DOT will require that the old Hwy. 72 be renamed. Likewise, a DOT representative told Scarborough that Hwy. 98 will officially end at the intersection with the Hwy. 72 bypass. Hwy. 98 will become Hwy. 22 at that intersection. Scarborough also said the DOT is planning to do resurfacing work on Hwy. 172.
In another matter April 30, the board got good news regarding health insurance — there won’t be any rate hike in 2018. Matt Bidwell, the county’s insurance agent, noted that the county’s claims were down this past year for the 205 people on the Cigna plan under the county government. Cigna proposed a renewal for this year without a rate increase. Meanwhile, Blue Cross Blue Shield offered a bid for the county’s business, cutting the government’s expenses but increasing the cost to county employees. Commissioner Tripp Strickland noted that the county is trying to retain employees. And the board agreed not to go with the Blue Cross plan that would have cut $67,000 in government costs with hikes for employees.
In a separate matter, the board approved a request by probate judge Cody Cross to set a cap on the probate judge’s pay for handling the county’s vital records, such as birth and death certificates and marriage licenses. Cross said the state requires that probate judge’s receive a minimum of $7,500 annually for the responsibility. The judge asked the board to cap the pay at $7,500. Cross said that without that in the county policies, a county probate judge would be allowed to keep all of the revenues from the records for himself or herself. He said he felt it’s in the interest of the county to establish a cap on pay for that duty. The board agreed to set the cap at $7,500.
The BOC approved Talmadge Moon to fill a vacancy on the Madison County Department of Family and Children’s Service board. The group agreed to advertise the sale of county-owned property on Jot Em Down Road with a minimum bid of $20,000.
