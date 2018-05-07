Support group set up for grandparents raising grandkids

Teresa and Mark Pitts have joined an ever-growing number of grandparents who find themselves raising a grandchild.
The Pitts took little Nathan, now 3 and a half, into their home in December, 2016. He was 2-years old and weighed only 19 pounds and he couldn’t talk. He also couldn’t smile, or show any other emotion, really, they remember. But these days Nathan grins and talks non-stop, learning new words every day. He has gained 11 pounds and grown six inches. He is also a very sociable little boy, appointing himself the unofficial greeter at church, Mrs. Pitts said.
“He’s a joy to us and we wouldn’t take anything for him,” she said.
But while he has brought them joy, they are also faced with the new reality of having a preschooler in the house again. Both of them are retired, and both face health issues, Mr. Pitts is disabled due to a heart condition and Mrs. Pitts, a retired RN, has rheumatoid arthritis.
Mrs. Pitts said she began to think about starting a support group for grandparents raising their grandchildren as soon as they got Nathan, realizing raising a child at their ages could be isolating.
“There’s just not a niche for us,” she said. “We don’t have a ‘group’ to hang out with. Young couples with small kids don’t want to hang around older people with small kids.”
Pitts said she is constantly running into grandparents who are caring for their grandchildren — at the doctor’s office, at the grocery store, at Walmart.
She said she sees one lady regularly who is 70 and caring for a 4-month old.
“I told her what I was planning and she said she’d be there,” Pitts said.
The first meeting of Grandparents Raising Grandkids will be Saturday, May 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at New Hope Worship Center, 8485 Hwy. 29 North of Danielsville, near the Franklin County line.
The Pitts have been placing flyers all around, at schools, the health department and the Department of Family and Children’s Services, to name a few. And she’s been busy talking to other grandparents, like the 70-year old lady, telling them about the meeting, but also asking them what they need and what they’d like to see in a support group. She said the consensus is that grandparents want a place to be able to just come and relax, maybe have a cup of coffee, and talk to others going through similar experiences. They also like the idea of having childcare on site.
The Pitts have adopted Nathan and say it’s been months since they’ve heard from their daughter, Nathan’s mother. “We have no idea where or how she is,” Mrs. Pitts said. They have, however, made contact with the family who is in the process of adopting Nathan’s 2-year old sister, Nevaeh.
The Pitts say Nevaeh’s adoptive mom, Carol Viramontes, has become like a daughter to them.
“When I first got in contact with her, she thought we wanted to take Nevaeh, but I told her that we wanted to get to know her because if she was raising our granddaughter, that made her our family too,” Mrs. Pitts said.
And it has been wonderful for Nathan to get to know his sister, Mr. Pitts added.
“They love each other,” he said.
The families visit regularly and Viramontes, who also has three teenage daughters, has signed on to help with the support group.
“Her teen daughters love children and they are going to babysit during the meetings,” Mrs. Pitts said.
Pitts said the group has no set structure. Rather, she wants the people who come to have a stake in how things are structured.
Pitts said she went to the Department of Family and Children Services office in Danielsville and found out from them that as many as one in five grandparents are raising at least one grandchild right now, either as a guardian or through adoption.
Mr. Pitts said many grandparents hesitate to start an adoption process believing they can’t afford to go through the process on a limited income, but noted that there is legal advice out there along with scholarships through the state for low-income grandparents to assist them in the adoption process.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s available, you just have to know where to look,” he said.
Mr. Pitts said he and his first wife, who died at a young age, adopted two children and cared for many others in their home as foster parents over the years and he’s always had a love and a heart for children.
Mrs. Pitts had two grown children, said from the first, she and Mr. Pitts decided there were no “steps,” that they are all their own children.
The couple’s pastor, Rev. Tim Beasley and his wife Beth, have also agreed to get involved and have opened the church’s fellowship hall as a place to hold the meetings.
Rev. Beasley said Mrs. Pitts enthusiasm is contagious and he is happy for the church to be part of this new ministry.
“It’s a church’s job to help the community and that’s what this is doing,” he said. “We’re really excited about it. She’s going to be a blessing to this community with this group.”
Mrs. Pitts said she has big plans and hopes it will be well-received and believes it is greatly needed.
“I have a vision about this,” she said, adding that she’d eventually like to see the group have its own building where grandparents can come by anytime to hang out and have someone to watch the children for them.
And while they have raised their own, Pitts said she and her husband have found out raising a new generation brings on new challenges.
“We’re training Nathan, but he’s training us too,” she said, smiling. For example, they had forgotten how quickly children learn how to open doors, and they’ve recently had to add a slide lock high up on their French doors to keep Nathan from heading outside whenever he wanted to.
Then there’s raising a child in the technological age, which is a challenge unto itself.
“We all need all the help we can get,” she said.
RESOURCES
In addition to providing a place for group members to decompress and talk with others facing similar challenges, Pitts does plan to have a variety of speakers that she has personally received assistance from since they’ve adopted Nathan. Pitts said she encourages grandparents to contact these references if they need help, even if they can’t attend the group meetings.
These resources include: Paige Powel, 706-549-4850 (started an Athens support group for grandparents raising their grandchildren), Monifa Johnson of Kinship Navigation, 770-784-2408 (she makes sure grandparents know about all the benefits available to them) and attorneys Juli Wisotsky and Maryann Cavanaugh, 706-207-5201 or juli@athens adoptionlawyer.com (can provide information about scholarships to low income grandparents seeking to adopt their grandchildren).
For more information on the group, contact Mrs. Pitts directly at teresapitts333@gmail.com or 706-206-6529.
