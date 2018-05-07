Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for trafficking in meth

A Colbert man was recently sentenced to 10 years of jail time and 10 years of probation by Judge Chris Phelps in Madison County Superior Court on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine. Robert Michael Scogin was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine. This was an amended sentence. A second charge of drug-related objects was dismissed.
In other action, William George Melton, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation on charges of theft by taking, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony were dismissed.
Other actions in superior court recently included:
•Joseph Robert Faucett, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed. Faucett was also sentenced by Phelps to serve seven years of confinement and 13 years of probation, and pay a $2,500 fine, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reduced from trafficking in methamphetamine.
•Michael Dibiase Faust, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years in prison and three years on probation on a charge of obstruction.
•Eric Lamar Smith, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 20 years, with the first eight years in jail and the remainder on probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of three counts of burglary.
•Pansy Cowart, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 days in confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•David Odis Fields, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years in jail and eight years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, feeling/attempting to elude, weaving over roadway and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign. Charge of reckless driving and a safety belt violation were dismissed.
•Kayla Marie Rose, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 10 year of probation on a charge of theft by taking.
•Chelsea A. Saucier, of Lula, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 10 days on a charge of battery family violence. The sentence was to be suspended upon payment of $150 to the victim.
•Joseph Zemlist Hood, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to pay fines of $300 on charges of improper backing and failure to yield.
•Jermaine Latrus Hamm, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years on a charge of obstruction of an officer, with credit for time served since Oct. 29, 2014. A second charge of obstruction of an officer and two counts of battery were dismissed.
•David William Mills, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years in prison and one year of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of DUI/drugs, possession of Schedule IV (alprazolam), possession of drug-related objects, inmates possession of drugs or weapons and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Canaan Thomas Saxon, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property. A charge of burglary was dismissed.
•Todd Eason Green, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year of probation on a charge of theft by taking.
•Terry Wayne Fowler, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years and 20 days and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Chasity Lea Tolbert, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of going inside the guard line with weapons, liquor or drugs was dismissed.
•Joseph Tyler Skipper, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $600 in fines on charges of DUI/less safe and failure to maintain lane. Charges of DUI/per se, failure to report an accident, reckless driving, no proof of insurance and operating a vehicle bearing an improper license plate were dismissed.
•Jeremy Tyler Jordan, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of public indecency.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of false report of a crime, reduced from false statements to law enforcement officers.
•Jessica Ann Caudell, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of false report of a crime, reduced from false statements to officers.
•Richard Donald Drake, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of battery, reduced from aggravated assault.
•Danielle Lamar Nixon, of Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of battery family violence. A charge of cruelty to children was dismissed.
•Robin Elaine Mathis, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months and pay a fine of $100 on a charge of misdemeanor theft by taking, reduced from a felony charge.
•Ashley Michelle Bridges, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of affray, reduced from battery family violence. Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Clinton James Culbertson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct, reduced from terroristic threats and acts.
•Shane Bridges, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, reduced from possession/manufacture/distribution/etc. of marijuana. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
•Jacob Owen Eidson, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Randal Eugene York, of Williamson, SC, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Charges of public indecency, criminal trespassing and pedestrian under the influence were dismissed.
•Joshua Joe Pappe, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Joshua McDonald, of Bowersville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve four years of probation on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and reckless driving. Charge of driving while license suspended, use of license plate to conceal identity, driving on improper registration and obstruction were dismissed.
•Vickie Lynn Floyd, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of identity fraud and hit and run.
•Brittany Dawn Nelson, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects, reduced from possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher T. Tillman, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation on charges of terroristic threats and acts (misdemeanor), reduced from a felony and simple assault.
•Vickie Lynn Floyd, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of identity fraud and hit and run.
•Cynthia Rena Bray, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Odell Waller, of Lexington, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving while license suspended.
•Cynthia Rena Bray, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects.
•Peter Harrington , of Lynchburg, VA, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from DUI. Charges of DUI/multiple substances and furnish, purchase, possession of alcohol under legal age were dismissed.
•William Joseph Maddox-Knight, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 10 years of probation on a first degree burglary charge. He was also sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of criminal trespass, reduced from second-degree burglary.
•Kenneth Ray Anderson of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and DUI/drugs. Charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•William Austin Elrod, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 20 years of probation on a charge of burglary, smash and grab.
•David Charles Bingham, of Lawrenceville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 36 months, with the first six months to be served in jail and the remainder on probation and pay a $600 fine on charges of DUI/less safe, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance. Charges of theft by receiving stolen property and acquiring a license plate with the purpose of conceal vehicle identification were dismissed.
•Stacy Lamar Bugg, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of battery family violence.
•David Lester, of Rayle, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 24 months, with the first 30 days to be served in jail and the remainder on probation on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, loitering or prowling and weaving over the roadway. A charge of littering on the highway was dismissed.
•Brandon D. Williams, of Dallas, GA, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve one year of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of simple battery.
•Jamie Lee Coile, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charges of marijuana less than an ounce, open container and a safety belt violation were dismissed.
•Courtney Brooke Dellinger, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Joni Jean Thomason, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from DUI. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Tonya Denise Hamby, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five days, with credit for time served, on a charge of disorderly conduct, reduced from simple battery family violence.
•Mark Wade Gunter, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from DUI. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Pasha Annette Bridges, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of pedestrian under the influence. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession less than an ounce were dismissed.
•Jerry Dwayne Fowler, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 45 days, with credit for time served, on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Karen Sue Crosby, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Madison Leigh Williams, of Iva, SC, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of improper registration, driving without a license and child safety belt violation. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, no proof of insurance and a seatbelt violation were dismissed.
•James Matthew Papp, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of battery, reduced from battery family violence and simple assault, reduced from simple assault family violence.
•Edward Herschel Nunn, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to pay a $300 fine on a charge of marijuana less than an ounce. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Jessica Ann Forrester, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to pay a $200 fine on a charge of false report of a crime.
•Lacey Marie Bryant, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to a $150 fine on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Jordan Howard Owens, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reduced from felony to misdemeanor.
•Jessica Lynn McElhannon, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 10 years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of two counts of theft by taking.
•Richard N. Wood, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve six months in jail, suspended upon having no contact with Market on Main in Ila for a period of two years.
•Lonis Andrew McDaniel, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects, reduced from possession of methamphetamine. A charge of safety belt violation was dismissed.
•Jennifer Marie Wallace, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Jacqueline Renee Parham, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than two grams, reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Cody Mattox, of Comer, had his charge of simple battery family violence dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Antonious Jordan, of Athens, had his charge of harassing communications dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because he is deceased.
