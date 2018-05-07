New Ila, Colbert principals named

The Madison County Board of Education met in a special called meeting April 30 and after meeting in a closed session about personnel and student discipline, they approved the following personnel recommendations.
Missy Andrews was named as Ila Elementary’s new principal for the upcoming school year. Andrews will replace Principal Mandy Wommack. Angela McCarty, the current assistant principal at Colbert Elementary School, will replace current principal Chris Forrer.
Other personnel approvals were:
Comer – The board approved leave without pay for parapro Jennifer Morris.
Danielsville – They approved the release from contracts for next year for teachers Terri Thornton and Angie Embry.
Hull-Sanford —They approved the resignation of parapro Tina Cleveland, approved leave without pay for parapro Carol Sapp, approved a release from contract for kindergarten teacher Jessie Slusher and additional duties for bus monitor Becky Clarke.
Ila – The board approved leave without pay for SPED teacher Melissa Kirk and maternity FMLA for fourth grade teacher Erin Segars.
MCMS – They approved the resignation of sixth grade math teacher Aimee Jordan, they approved a release from contract for connections math teacher Jennifer Wilkerson and leave without pay for seventh grade social studies teachers Pete Maurer and Judy Palmer.
MCHS – They hired Jermica Wynn to replace assistant principal David Coberly. They also approved maternity FMLA for SPED parapro Samantha Chitwood, a release from contract for ninth grade ELA teacher Heidi Barger, leave without pay for SPED teacher Frank May and approved the resignation of AP special education Julie Shadburn. The board hired Tracey Brown as a social studies teacher and co-teacher to replace Steve Crouse, hired Anne Poss as an AP of instruction and RTI to replace Melissa Conway and hired Bobby Howard as a social studies teacher to replace David Harrison.
Student services – They hired Casie Tyson as a parent mentor to replace Pam Walley.
