JEFFERSON - Jack Jones, 62, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Jones: son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Greene; stepson, Jake Little; daughter, Amanda Scarborough; four grandchildren, Clay, Lee, Jayden and Brianna; sister-in-law, Renay Campbell; and a brother-in-law, David Greene.
Following cremation, no services will be held.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Jones (05-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry