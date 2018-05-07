Jack Jones (05-03-18)

JEFFERSON - Jack Jones, 62, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Jones: son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Greene; stepson, Jake Little; daughter, Amanda Scarborough; four grandchildren, Clay, Lee, Jayden and Brianna; sister-in-law, Renay Campbell; and a brother-in-law, David Greene.

Following cremation, no services will be held.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

