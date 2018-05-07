'Fran' Smith (04-27-18)

WINDER - Frances Fleming Smith (Fran), 87, began her eternal life on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Fran was born on October 19, 1930, in Miami Beach, Fla. She lived in Ocala, Fla. for 49 years before moving to Winder to be closer to her son and his family. She loved her God and served the church in many capacities over the years. She held multiple offices, taught Sunday School, was a former past-president of United Methodist Women, served communion to the shut-ins and was a member of the WY Smith Sunday School Class at Winder UMC. During her time in Florida, she ran the first Meals on Wheels route in Ocala, was past-president of Marion County Senior Services and the Eight Street Elementary School PTA, served on the advisory boards for Eight Street, Osceola and Forest High School, was a member of the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, Director of the Drug Prevention Hot Line and past-president/member of Beta Phi Chapter of Epsilon Alpha Sorority.
She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as her 14 foster babies.
Survivors include her three children, Lee Smith (Debbi) Carrollton, Va., Lorre Smith (Jim), Plano, Texas, and Steven Smith (Kim), Winder; brother, Dr. James Fleming (Nancy), Canton, Ga.; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alma Fleming; a sister, Joan Merrick; and a granddaughter, Jaime Osbourne.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Winder UMC on Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m. The family will be receiving friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. immediately preceding the Celebration of Life Service.
An additional celebration will take place in Ocala, Fla. during the summer. Details to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Peace Place Inc., P.O. Box 948 Winder, GA 30680, or WFUMC/In His Steps Sunday School Class, 280 N. Broad St., Winder, GA 30680.
Smith Funeral Home-Dignity Memorial, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
