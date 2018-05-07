CJ Johnson Jr. (05-05-18)

BETHLEHEM - CJ Johnson Jr., 84, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 12, at White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 11, at White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church between the hours of 12 noon to 6 p.m.
Professional services entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
