HOMER - Ruby Jo Martin Woody, 84, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018.
Mrs. Woody was born on April 2, 1934, in Homer, Ga., the daughter of the late Joe Brown Martin and Ruby Griffin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Woody. Mrs. Woody attended Homer Baptist Church and was the former owner of Woody's Wrecker Service.
Survivors include her sister, Blanche Martin Crump, Carnesville; niece, Lee Ann Crump Coker, Homer; nephew, David Coker, Homer; and great-nephew, Alex Coker, Homer.
Funeral Services were held Sunday, May 6, at Homer Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating. Interment was in the Homer Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Homer Baptist Church, 5026 Highway 441 S, Homer, Georgia 30547
Arrangements were in care of Whitfield Funeral Home Baldwin.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting our website at www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Ruby Jo Woody (05-04-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry