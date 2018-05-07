Marion Pinnell (05-05-18)

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, a glorious day, Marion Eugene Pinnell left this world and walked through the gates of Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Gene was born on June 4, 1936, in Chamblee, Ga. and grew up in the loving home of his parents, Marion Eugene Pinnell, Sr. and Ethel Pinnell, who preceded him in death, as did two brothers Alex and Ernest Pinnell.
Gene, also known as Junior to many family members, grew up in Tucker and graduated from Tucker High School. As a young man he joined the Marines which led him to meeting a beautiful young lady from Waltersboro, S.C. On October 11, 1957, Freida Bishop became his wife and together they began an adventure of a lifetime. Their journey together of over 60 years included several household moves, career changes, planting and growing multiple churches and ministering to and serving others. Together they raised three children and have enjoyed watching their family grow to include seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gene enjoyed traveling especially on his motorcycle, golfing, serving his church as a teacher and counselor and meeting new people. In fact, he rarely ever met a stranger. After a very colorful past, Gene became an ordained minister in 1989. During the years since, with Freida by his side, he led many to the light of Christ. In his final days on this earth, he enjoyed visits from his church family, fellowship and worship. A faithful servant of God, Gene will be remembered as wonderful, kind, fantastic, irresistible, lovable, handsome and adorable.
Along with his loving wife Freida, Gene is survived by daughter, June Martin, her husband Mike Martin; son, David Pinnell, his wife Amy Pinnell; and daughter, Joy DiMuzio, her husband John DiMuzio. Grandchildren include Tasha Staton, her husband Danny Staton; Justin Martin, his wife Haley Martin; Nicole Thomas, her husband Mike Thomas; US Army SPC Clint Pinnell; Danielle DiMuzio, her husband Fin Sheridan; Tori Sanders, her husband Brady Sanders; and Luci DiMuzio. Great-grandchildren include Alex, Marlee and Annslie Staton; and Camryn and Reagan Martin. He is also survived by two sisters, Alice Greer and Betty Pinnell and special friends to the family, Paul and Susan Pirkle.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 7, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton. The Rev. Kenneth Aycock will officiate. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the building fund at Hopewell Baptist Church, 5086 Poplar Springs Rd., Gainesville, GA 30507. Online donations can be made by visiting www.Hopewell.church.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, is in charge of arrangements.
