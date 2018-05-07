Forrest Barrett (05-04-18)

COMMERCE - Forrest Eugene Barrett, 55, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Barrett was born in Gainesville, the son of the late Frank and Gatha Martin Barrett. He was employed at Old Castle Products. Mr. Barrett was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Barrett.
Survivors include his wife, Terrie Allison Nelson Barrett, Commerce; daughters, Courtney Barrett, Gainesville, and Sissy Barrett, Commerce; son, Charlie Barrett, Flowery Branch; brother, Rod Barrett, Gainesville; and a number of cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 7, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Bobby Redmon and Eric Redmon officiating. Interment was in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
