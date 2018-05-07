Ruth Strickland (05-05-18)

AUBURN, GA - Ruth Wages Strickland, 97, died May 5, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Lonnie C. Strickland. Mrs. Strickland was born in Auburn on June 18, 1920, the daughter of the late James Frank Wages and Lola Elese Wiley Wages. She was a lifelong member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, a graduate of the Dacula High School Class of 1938, and a charter member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Philadelphia Winn Chapter. She was an avid reader averaging three large-print books per week. She also enjoyed fellowship with family and friends, especially visits from her great and great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Dennis and Gayle Strickland, Auburn, Ga., Wayne and Linda Strickland, Flowery Branch, and Karen and B-Bomb Smith, Winder; granddaughters, Paige Born, Charity Lee, and Angie Holland; grandsons, Steve, Rob, Chris and Jon Strickland, Jud and Andy Smith; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Eloise Williams and brother-in-law Dwight Williams; brother, Charles Wages and sister-in-law Nellie; sister-in-law, Florine Wages; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, May 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 8 at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, GA 30680 with the Rev. Chris Holland officiating, followed by interment at Gwinnett Memorial Gardens, 925 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Strickland's name to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, or to the Piedmont Regional Library System, c/o Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview St., Winder, GA 30680, for their dedicated efforts in providing her with large-print books.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
