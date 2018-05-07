Terry Mote (05-05-18)

LULA - Terry Spencer Mote, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Born in Banks County on September 11, 1946, he was a son of the late Ernest Mote and Elena Miller King. Mr. Mote retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation as the Safety Enhancement Coordinator. He was an active member at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where he played the bass guitar and formerly served as the choir director and Sunday school teacher.
Mr. Mote was very knowledgeable when it came to the Bible and he was musically inclined having played guitars of all types, piano, banjo, mandolin, saxophone, and keyboard. He enjoyed yard work, bird watching, gardening, writing poems and songs, traveling on land, taking cruises, snowmobiling, dog sledding, visiting the Amish country, going to the National Quartet convention, playing board games, and attending grandkids ballgames. He was active at creating homemade inventions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents that raised him, Alton and Lola Hulsey Mote; father-in-law and mother-in-law, J. L. and Frances White; brothers-in-law, Richard Marlowe and Kenneth Cochran; nieces, Courtney Lovell and Dorinda Whitfield; and nephews, Mark Benfield and Kevin Webb.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn White Mote, Lula; son, Paul Mote, Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Richie Alford, Lula; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ivan and Tonya Mote, Lula, and Forrest and Rachel Mote, Murphysboro, Tenn.; sister, Charlotte Marlowe, Lula; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Danny Fountain, Lula; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Daniel Webb, Dawsonville, Joan Cochran, Commerce, Peggy and Hoyt Lovell, Gillsville, Delores and Rev. Tony Goss, Clarkesville; brother-in-law, Johnny White, Lula; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, May 11, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan, Chris Webb, Tony Goss and Kenneth Barrett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Mote (05-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry