Brannon Martin (05-05-18)

ALTO - Brannon Loyd Martin, 74, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Born on May 15, 1943, in Banks, County Georgia, he was the son of the late Vance and Susie Gowder Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Lavonne Goodson Martin, Alto; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Marta, Martin; daughters and sons-in-law, Mechelle and Geoff Tipton, Cornelia, and Ginger and Gary Church, Mt. Airy.
A private graveside service was held.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.
