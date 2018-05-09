A dream came true for race car driver Leah Pritchett when she won her sixth career National Hot Road Association win Sunday at the Southern Nationals. A dream also came true for one young fan who had been cheering Pritchett on from the sidelines all weekend.
Luci Toman and her family traveled from Virginia to the Atlanta Dragway at Banks Crossing to make her dream come true of meeting Pritchett and attending the Southern Nationals. Toman came to track as a Make-A-Wish child recipient. It was their first visit to Georgia.
The adventure for the family began when Luci, 10, and her parents, Jami and Billy, and her brother, Colby, 6, met Pritchett at Papa Johns Friday for lunch. Pritchett and Luci made pizza together and got to know each other.
The family then enjoyed lunch together and spent the rest of the weekend at the Southern Nationals watching Pritchett compete. Luci wore a black racing shirt Pritchett gave her that was identical to the one the race car driver was wearing.
“We can match all weekend,” Pritchett told Luci as she gave her the shirt at Papa Johns.
Pritchett and Luci discussed the toppings for their pizza as they worked together in the kitchen at Papa Johns. Luci’s young brother was getting a lesson of his own as a staff member showed him how to make pizza dough.
At the track, the Toman family was close by as Pritchett raced and won. Television viewers of the race likely caught a glimpse of the young girl with Pritchett after she won the big race.
“This is awesome,” Luci said during her visit. “It’s the best experience of my life.”
Luci races slot cars as a hobby and has been a huge race fan since she was diagnosed with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), a very rare and potentially life-threatening genetic condition with symptoms that include edema (swelling) in various parts of the body, including: hands, feet, face and airway (throat). Patients often suffer excruciating abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting caused by swelling in the intestinal wall.
“She really got into racing when she was sick and started watching drag races,” her mom said. “Her dad is also a race fan. Leah Pritchett is her role model.”
As for Pritchett, she is quoted as saying that having Toman with her for the weekend was “an inspiration.”
“It was a special weekend here in Atlanta for a lot of reasons including the ability fulfill a dream of Make-A-Wish child, Luci Toman,” she told members of the media after the win. “She is a true inspiration and it was great having her with me all weekend. We both got our dreams to come true this weekend.”
