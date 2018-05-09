Roundabouts likely in WJ

Wednesday, May 9. 2018
Two busy West Jackson intersections may soon get roundabouts.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners discussed the projects at its May 7 meeting. Commissioners are considering a “letter of support” to the Georgia Department of Transportation for the construction of a roundabout on Hwy. 53 at New Cut Rd./Ednaville Rd. (near Higher Grounds Coffee House). It may approve the letter at its May 21 meeting.

Commissioners also discussed a possible roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 60.

See the full story in the May 9 issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

