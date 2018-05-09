Halvorsen project hearing deferred again

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 9. 2018
Hearings for a large development in Braselton have been deferred again. HECE, LLC, and Halvorsen Development are requesting a master plan change for a large amount of property near Publix on Hwy. 211.
The request has been deferred once already and was set to have a hearing at the Braselton Town Council’s May 10 meeting. Its hearing will now be held by the council on June 7 at 4 p.m.
Developers plan to construct over 450 residences, 193,000 sq. ft. of retail/hotel space along with five more commercial outparcels on the 230-acre property.
See the full story in the May 9 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.