Hearings for a large development in Braselton have been deferred again. HECE, LLC, and Halvorsen Development are requesting a master plan change for a large amount of property near Publix on Hwy. 211.
The request has been deferred once already and was set to have a hearing at the Braselton Town Council’s May 10 meeting. Its hearing will now be held by the council on June 7 at 4 p.m.
Developers plan to construct over 450 residences, 193,000 sq. ft. of retail/hotel space along with five more commercial outparcels on the 230-acre property.
See the full story in the May 9 issue of The Braselton News.
Halvorsen project hearing deferred again
