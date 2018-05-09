Braselton names capital projects coordinator

Sandy C. Weinel has been hired as the Town of Braselton’s capital projects coordinator.
The new staff position was funded by the Braselton Town Council for 2018 following an evaluation for the need.
Weinel brings 20 years’ experience to the new position. After earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Florida, she worked as a construction inspector, contract administrator and local government planner.
Since 2006, she worked with the Oconee County government in various related fields – planner, development services engineer and assistant and acting director of planning and code enforcement.
She holds certifications as a professional engineer, floodplain manager and from the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission.
“We welcome Sandy who is abundantly qualified and energized for this job,” said Scott. “Major projects are upon us – Hwy. 211 widening, development of a large municipal recreation park, ongoing construction in our downtown, just to name a few.”
Weinel, who lives in Pendergrass, started the new job in late April.
She may be reached at sweinel@braselton.net or 706-654-3915 extension 1034.
