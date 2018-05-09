Massive development proposed in Arcade

Developers have taken the first steps towards a massive residential development in Arcade.
Everett Major has filed for a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) study with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for “The Villages of Victoria Square.”
Developers plan 2,700 single-family residential units, along with retail space, a school and a fire station at 940 Terry Farm Rd., Jefferson.
The residential component is proposed on 1,000 acres. A “small amount of retail” is planned on approximately 9 acres and the school is planned on 12 acres.
See the full story in the May 9 issue of The Jackson Herald.
