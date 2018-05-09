Jefferson BOE to delay weapons policy vote

Amid concerns from local citizens, Jefferson school leaders will likely delay a vote on a new weapons policy.
The Jefferson Board of Education was set to vote Thursday on a policy that would allow certain employees to carry a firearm on school grounds. But superintendent John Jackson said the board may defer action this month, giving district leaders time to possibly revise the proposed policy.
Jackson said the district is looking at similar policies being discussed across the state.
Fannin County’s school leaders recently discussed a policy very similar to Jefferson’s. The most notable difference is that it requires greater involvement of local law enforcement officials. (That requirement was one specifically discussed during a public forum held on the issue in Jefferson Sunday evening.) In addition to approval by the superintendent, the Fannin County policy requires training and types of weapons to be approved by the sheriff, according to a Fannin Sentinel article.
