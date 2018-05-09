Billy Walker (05-07-18)

Wednesday, May 9. 2018
STATHAM - Billy Walker, 76, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional.

Billy enjoyed watching Nascar, bowling and helping people and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents, General Lee and Estelle Walker; and siblings, A.J. Walker, Kenneth Walker, Wayne Walker, N.L. "Shorty" Walker, and Annette Simmons.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Walker; daughter, Sandy (Patrick) Swords; siblings, Kathy Walker, Clenten Walker, Marvin Walker, Ricky Walker, Jerry Walker and Denville Walker; grandchildren, Kristin Daniel and Ashley Seale; great-grandchildren, Tyler Johnson, Ava Daniel, Isabella Swords, Alexzander Seale and Chloe Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 11, from the Sosebee Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Macedonia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, Ga. is honored to serve the family. sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131
Old Website

