Baseball: Knights swept by Westfield in first round

The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team saw its season come to an end Friday as the Knights were swept by The Westfield School in Perry in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs, losing 3-2 in game one and 16-4 in six innings in game two.
Westfield (15-11), the No. 1 seed out of Region 4, advances to the Elite Eight and will host Trinity Christian-Dublin this weekend. The Knights, who were the No. 4 seed out of Region 1, finished 11-13-1.
In game one Friday, BCA starting pitcher Patrick Wallace was outdueled by Hornets starter Tee Adams, who allowed just four hits and struck out eight while throwing a complete game. Wallace went the distance for the Knights, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits while fanning seven over six innings of work.
After the Hornets grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second, the Knights came back with a run in the third when Chase Appling led off with a walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice.
Westfield scored an unearned run of its own in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Matt Muse doubled and moved to third when Peyton Black reached on an error. Then Muse came home when Black took off for second on a steal and drew a throw.
The Knights loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the fourth on walks by Jacob Adams and Ethan Guthas and a single by Dylan Parker. But they could only get one run across as the Westfield pitcher got Appling to ground into a double play (which plated Adams) and struck out Brock Harris to escape further damage.
The Knights mounted a threat in the sixth with back-to-back two-out singles by Guthas and Parker, but Guthas was picked off at second by Adams to end the inning.
The Knights managed only two hits in the game-two loss. They fell down 4-0 early before cutting the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the second when Ryan Whitlow and Russell Kiser were both hit by pitches with the bases loaded and Andrew Klein drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Hornets broke the game open with six runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth. The Knights’ only other run came in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Appling that plated Guthas.
“They were pretty good,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said of the Hornets. “We had some opportunities throughout, and the first game could have gone either way; we just didn’t execute in the end.
“We were able to fight back early in the second game which is what we’ve done all year, but we just ran out of steam in the end and their bats really woke up.”
Nicks considered the season a success overall, given the fact the Knights had to replace several seniors and virtually all of their main pitchers from a year ago.
“I think we maybe exceeded expectations a little bit with the inexperience,” he said. “A lot of the new guys bought into what we were coaching and we got to see a lot of guys grow up and get better every day. I’m excited to see what the future holds. We’ll have some rising freshmen who are going to have to step up and replace some of the guys we’re losing this year.”
And the pieces BCA will be losing to graduation were critical ones this year. Nicks mentioned Wallace, who became the Knights’ ace on the mound and led the team in every major offensive category from the middle of the lineup; Whitlow, who was second on the team in hitting from the No. 9 spot and provided strong defense in center; and Appling and Parker, who put together solid seasons and showed steady leadership at third and behind the plate, respectively.
“We relied heavily on pretty much all of them,” Nicks said. “They’re going to be hard shoes to fill, but I think with the guys coming up, we’re finally going to have some good competition at every position that we’ve been looking for.”
