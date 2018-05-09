Several girls and boys players from the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow soccer teams were selected to the GHSA All-Region 8-AAAAAA team recently.
On the girls side, Apalachee goalkeeper Emily Brooks, forward Keiry Bonilla and defender Macky Clark as well as Winder-Barrow forward/midfielder Sophia Kay were all first-team selections.
Winder-Barrow keeper Ashley Everett, defender Autry Cooper and forward/midfielder Alexis Thao as well as Apalachee midfielder Taylor Salvaggio were second-team selections.
Winder-Barrow midfielder James Faur and Apalachee forward/midfielder Nestor Perla made the boys first team, while goalkeeper Ronal Galindo and midfielder/defender Benoit Dastous from Apalachee and defender Reyes Rodriguez, forward/midfielder Parks Jordan and forward Seth McKee made second team.
Dacula swept through the top honors as midfielder Becky Contreras and defender Payton Rawson were selects as the girls and boys players of the year. Meanwhile, Dacula’s Mark Garen was named girls coach of the year and the Falcon duo of Christian Santos and Daniel Starovasnik won boys coaches of the year.
