Track and Field: BC readies for trip to Albany

For the Banks County High School track and field teams, this week is the week the teams have been training for all season long.
The Lady Leopards and Leopards will take their talents to Albany, more specifically Hugh Mills Stadium, and compete in the Class 2A state track meet.
“We’re excited for it to finally get here,” head coach Will Foster said. “It’s kind of a long wait between sectionals and state, and I always tell the kids, ‘There’s not a whole bunch we can get better at during that time, but there’s a whole bunch we can do to get worse.’
“So, it’s just a tricky time when you’re trying to still work hard but not too hard, where you can’t recover. So, we’re glad it’s here. The work has been done and now we just have to compete.”
