ATHENS - Elder John McDuffie, a long-time resident of the South Jackson Community, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amanda Leverett.
He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War, was retired from the University of Georgia, and was a long-time member of the Worldwide Church of God.
Since his retirement, Mr. McDuffie enjoyed working outdoors, gardening and mentoring and encouraging friends and family through letters and telephone calls.
Survivors include his wife, Reba McDuffie, Athens; three sons, David McDuffie, Cary, N.C., Kevin McDuffie, Athens, Duane McDuffie, Atlanta; two daughters, Reba McDuffie Jones (Larry), Decatur, and Susan McDuffie Benjamin (Lynn), Winston Salem, N.C.; Nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Sunday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m. at Living Water Christian Fellowship, 610 Nellie B Ave., Athens, GA 30601.
Elder McDuffie (04-30-18)
