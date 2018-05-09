Carroll "Leroy" Spruill, formerly of Creswell, N.C., passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Coliseum Hospital in Macon, Ga. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy K. Spruill.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Jim Hollifield, Danielsville; daughter, Patricia Spruill; and a son, David Spruill, Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; grandson, Jeremy L. Hubbard; granddaughter, Tarah D. Layman, Danielsville; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ethan D. Hubbard, Arianna E. Hubbard, Emalyn A. Hubbard, and Vivian A. Layman.
Memorial services will be held in June, and he will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va.
Memorial donations may be made to John H. Jones Masonic Lodge in Danielsville.
'Leroy' Spruill (05-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry