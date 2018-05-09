Glenda Seigler (05-08-18)

COMER - Glenda Moon Seigler, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Seigler was born in Comer, Ga. on June 7, 1940, the daughter of the late Rannie Moon and Fannie Lee Medlock Moon. She was a supervisor having worked for Blue Bell Manufacturing and was a member of the Vineyards Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Seigler; brothers, Melvin Moon, Harry Moon, Donald Moon and Lucious Moon; and sisters, Frances Moon, Peggy Roberts, Aurice Baugh and Doris Martin.
Survivors include her sons, Lanier Seigler, Comer, and Mike Seigler, Bowman; daughters, Paula Kearns, Stone Mountain, and Wanda Anderson, Aberdeen, S.D.; brother, Clayton Moon, Byron, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, with Richard Kearns officiating. Interment will follow in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Bowman, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until funeral hour on Saturday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
