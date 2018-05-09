East Jackson’s Clark to continue basketball career at Clinton College

East Jackson’s Xavier Clark kept those on hand at his signing ceremony last week in a bit of suspense.
The Eagle senior posed for a few photos Thursday and even signed his papers before standing up and putting on a Clinton College shirt to reveal his college basketball destination.
“Oh, just selling it more,” Clark explained.
Clark will be heading to a two-year school in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He explained what drew him to Clinton College.
“They’re an HBCU (historically black college and university), and I enjoy the black community and more of a smaller campus,” Clark said. “It’s easier to get around, and the teachers can help you more.”
Clark averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and two steals per game this past season in helping lead the Eagles to a 16-13 record and the state tournament.
