BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons’ historic run ends in semis

ROSWELL — The Jefferson boys’ tennis team joined arms for one last group photo Monday evening, having gone further than any squad in program history and barely missing out on even more.
The Dragons fell to 3-2 Monday in the Class AAAA Final Four to Atlanta-area private school Blessed Trinity in Roswell, ending their historic season.
“We fought all the way through,” senior doubles player Blake Lathrop said. “You can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Jefferson quickly posted straight-set wins from Marcus Berninger (No. 1 singles) and tandem of Blake Lathrop and Caleb Wells (No. 1 doubles) to take a 2-0 lead. But Blessed Trinity responded with victories at all the other lines, including a key victory in a three-set match at No. 2 singles with Justin Zimmer defeating Caden Mantooth 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
“Hats off to both teams,” Jefferson coach Dawson Bryan said. “Both teams played really well. We thought that we had a good shot at one and two singles, and obviously both of the doubles. We ended up splitting both of those. Caden fought his butt off. I couldn’t be prouder of him and the way the rest of the team competed as well.”
Blessed Trinity head coach Andy Mattick said this was as gripping a match his team had played all postseason.
“This was much more difficult … this is the first match where it came down to the fifth line for us in the playoffs,” said Mattick, who has guided Blessed Trinity to the finals for the first time in his tenure. “This was phenomenal.”
The afternoon started promising enough for Jefferson, which sought its first-ever state finals appearance. Berninger made quick work of his opponent at No. 1 singles,
6-2, 6-2, and Lathrop and Wells rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first set of their No. 1 doubles match to win 7-5. The duo followed with a 6-0 win in the second set to end that match and give Jefferson a 2-0 lead.
Mantooth evened his match at No. 2 singles 1-1 at about the same moment, and Del Jakins and Cooper Kework were still playing their match at No. 2 doubles, though they trailed by a set.
“We had it all lining up for us … we were on two courts and we really thought we had a good shot to take one of the two,” Bryan said. “It just didn’t work out that way.”
After Jakins and Kework were beaten in the second set 6-1, dropping that match, the attention shifted to the singles courts, where Mantooth battled through a back-and-fourth third set against Justin Zimmer.
Mantooth’s match took on added importance as Cody Bare fell behind by a set to Joseph Zimmer at No. 3 singles.
Mantooth and Justin Zimmer were knotted at 4-4 eight games into the third set of their pivotal match, but Zimmer held serve in the ninth and broke serve in the 10th to end the match.
Joseph Zimmer won his second set over Bare moments later, ending the match and Jefferson’s season.
“Yeah, this is going to hurt for a while,” Bryan said. “This is very disappointing but at the end of the day, I’m proud as heck of the way our guys competed all season. Making it farther than any team in Jefferson history is obviously nothing to frown upon or anything like that.”
Jefferson had reeled off state tournament wins over Chestatee, Chapel Hill and West Laurens since losing to North Oconee in the Region 8-AAAA finals. The Dragons had hoped to perhaps see North Oconee (which they beat in the regular season) again in the state finals.
“We definitely wanted to come back and see them again, best two out of three, but sadly, it didn’t happen,” Lathrop said. “But they know we’re still coming back.”
Seniors Lathrop, Mantooth and Jakins will move on but Lathrop believes the program is in good hands with those who remain.
“The three of us will be leaving, but the whole (rest of the) team’s still there,” he said. “They’re going to have Cooper, they’re going to have Caleb, they’re going to have Cody still coming in helping lead the team, and they’re going to bring it just as far.”
Bryan said the seniors “have given us everything they’ve got every time they step on the court.”
“We’re going to miss the heck out of them — great competitors, great kids, the kind of kids you hope for when you have a tennis program like this,” he said.
Jefferson will return four starters next year, but Bryan said he’d have to “go recruit the halls pretty hard” to find athletes to compete for starting spots.
Nevertheless, next year’s team has something to build upon after this season’s run.
“This definitely puts us where we want to be as one of the elite teams in the state,” Bryan said. “We want to continue to build on this. We don’t want to let this be the pinnacle, so we’ll get back to work. If I know some of these guys, they’ll be out playing tomorrow.”
