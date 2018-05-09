Cathcart: Spring game ‘a good finish to kind of come together as one’

Though the final score is meaningless, playing a spring scrimmage against another school can provide a morale boost, according to Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart.
Cathcart’s Dragons will scrimmage at Lakeside-DeKalb Friday at 7 p.m. to conclude their spring season.
To this point everything has been competitive in practice within the team. That will change Friday when Jefferson channels its energy towards someone else.
“All of a sudden the O (offense) gets to pull for the D (defense),” said Cathcart, who enters his second year at Jefferson. “It’s a good finish to kind of come together as one on the same side.”
Cathcart said coaches enjoy scrimmaging another team as long as “everyone keeps it in perspective.”
“Everybody tends to get so into the score and winning and losing … For us, it’s just the 10th practice,” Cathcart said.
For the rest of this story, see the May 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
