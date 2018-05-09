Dragons’ Jones signs baseball scholarship with Emmanuel

Clayton Jones has played a multitude of positions in his time with the Jefferson baseball team, but his ability to swing the bat has been consistent. And it’s helped get him to the next level.
Jones signed with the Emmanuel College, a Division II school in Franklin Springs, last week.
Jefferson coach Tommy Knight explained what makes Jones such a formidable hitter.
“You can look at his swing and you can look at his hands and say ‘that kid is going to be able to hit,’” Knight said at Jefferson’s recent spring signing ceremony. “His hands are fast; they’re quick. He gets the barrel to the ball, like nobody, especially somebody for his size.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
