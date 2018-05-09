Dragons’ standout vaulter signs with Western Carolina

Thomas Martin has followed in Jefferson’s long line of standout pole vaulters with the heights he’s cleared in his career.
He’s also continued in their footsteps by signing with a Division I school.
Martin, who finished second in Class AAAA last year in the pole vault, will vault at Western Carolina next year. He follows vaulters like Tyler Porter (Tennessee) and Mason Hamrick (Georgia Tech), who went on to vault at major programs in recent years.
Jefferson vaulting coach Nick Niesielowski said that Martin, with his personal-best vault of 14-8, has joined an exclusive circle of vaulters in Jefferson’s history — pointing to names like Chris Keen, Porter and Hamrick.
“We all know those names right? Thomas has joined that level,” Niesielowski said. “There aren’t many who have vaulted over 14-6 … He’s joined a high level of vaulters here at Jefferson.”
Martin considered multiple offers before deciding on Western Carolina.
For the rest of this story see the May 9 edition of The Jackson Herald. Look for more local signing stories in the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
