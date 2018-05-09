Tyler Roberts’ lack of big statistical numbers might have been misleading to the average fan, but he was not overlooked when it came to college football.
The Jefferson receiver recently signed with North Carolina Wesleyan, a Division III school in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Roberts transferred to Jefferson for his senior season and caught five passes for 38 yards but played a valuable role for the Dragons in their run to the state quarterfinals in 2017.
“Statistics don’t do justice to Tyler’s contributions to our season because he did about 500 different things for us,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said during the school’s recent spring signing ceremony.
For the rest of this story, see the May 9 edition of The Jackson Herald. Look for more local signing stories in the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Roberts’ contributions earn him college football opportunity
