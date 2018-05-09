BOC candidates participate in chamber forum

The six Republican candidates running for the Barrow County Board of Commissioners all said during a candidate forum on May 2 that they were proponents of cutting taxes. But their answers varied when asked if they would favor a millage rollback to help minimize a looming property-tax increase for county residents.
Incumbent commissioners Isaiah Berry (District 4), Billy Parks (District 5) and Ben Hendrix (District 6) participated in a forum with their challengers — Derek Cox, Debbie Reid and Deborah Lynn, respectively — hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at the Colleen O. Williams Theater in Winder. The candidates were asked questions prepared by the chamber’s governmental affairs committee as well as a slew of questions submitted by the audience.
One of those audience questions — the one about the millage rollback — drew a mixed response.
Many county residents are facing a property-tax hike between 22-24 percent as their bills will include debt from a 2005 general obligation bond that was used to build the new county jail and courthouse. Those projects were approved by voters in a 2005 SPLOST referendum and voters had continued to approve SPLOST funds for paying down the debt.
However, that option was not available to voters last fall when they approved another five-year SPLOST renewal. The reason: the county and City of Winder were not able to reach an intergovernmental agreement that would have allowed the county to take more than $27 million — around $4.5 million per year — to pay down the debt.
Winder officials had argued continuing to allow SPLOST proceeds to be taken off the top to pay down the debt would be unfair to the municipalities because it would take money away from their shares of the proceeds, while county leaders contended not doing so would lead to higher property taxes.
When asked whether the millage rate should be “rolled back” — to ensure the county would receive the same amount of money from property taxes after reassessment as it did before — Cox said though he is an opponent of tax increases, “the simple answer is no.”
“We have to realize the choices we made yesterday affect us tomorrow. The choices we make today affect us tomorrow,” Cox said. “We really don’t have a choice but to either raise the millage rate or cut some type of service.”
Cox’s opponent, Berry, and Parks said they generally favored a rollback but that it should be balanced with making sure the county’s residents are getting the services they need.
“This year we’re in a difficult situation with the bond debt,” Parks said. “There’s other things we’re trying to implement. We’re doing salary increases and we have equipment to buy. When it all comes down to the final budget, we’ll have to balance the budget someway.”
Parks and his opponent, Reid, both pointed to the millage rate’s decrease over the last few years.
Lynn said the millage rate should be rolled back.
“Properties that go up in value will still be assessed at a higher rate,” Lynn said. “I’m tired of the property taxes we are paying as a family (going up and being more than) the people of county are able to afford.”
Hendrix agreed.
“I don’t want to try to put any more tax burden on our citizens that we don’t have to,” he said. “If there’s an opportunity along the way to roll it back, I think we need be prudent and do that.”
See more in the May 9 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
