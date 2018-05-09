County approves $2.15M bid for road patching, resurfacing

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.15 million bid by Sunbelt Asphalt for patching and resurfacing on 11 county roads and one road within the city limits of Auburn.
About $1.4 million of the work will be funded by a combination of county capital improvement and SPLOST funds; roughly $753,000 (for two roads) will come from a Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, and the City of Auburn will reimburse the county $33,862.30 for the work done inside the city limits.
The roads slated for resurfacing and patching work include:
•Tanners Bridge Road from Highway 11 to Highway 81 (3.27 miles) — LMIG funding
•Atlanta Highway from the eastern city limits of Statham to the Oconee County line (1.16 miles) and from Highway 53 to the western city limits of Statham (4.49 miles) — bump repair only. LMIG funding.
•City Pond Road from the Winder city limits to Rockwell Church Road (1.13 miles)
•Punkin Junction Road from Highway 11 to Highway 81 (1.91 miles)
•Dooley Town Road from the Statham city limits to Highway 211 (0.81 miles)
•Lake Elder Circle from Highway 8 to the dead end (0.18 miles)
•Maple Park Drive along Highway 82 (0.5 miles)
•Red Oak Way from Highway 11 to White Oak Drive (0.27 miles)
•White Oak Drive between two cul-de-sacs (0.51 miles)
•Spanish Oak Bend from White Oak Drive to the cul-de-sac (0.09 miles)
•Cronic Town Road from Union Grove Church Road to the western city limits of Auburn (0.22 miles); striping only from the eastern city limits to Mt. Moriah Road (0.27 miles); and from the western to eastern city limits (0.12 miles).
•Kennedy Sells Road (crack seal only) from Fred Kilcrease Road to Peppers Road (0.83 miles).
Six companies in all submitted bids. The low bidder, Pittman Construction Company, withdrew its bid due to a calculation error, county engineering director Darrell Greeson said.
Baldwin Paving Company turned in the highest bid ($2.84 million).
Greeson said the project list conforms with the road/street management system database, which was being designed by former public works director Charles McGiboney at the time of his death in March.
The database addressed preventive maintenance, rehabilitation and reconstruction of paved roadways.
