WINDER - Henry Herschel Bentley, 75, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Henry was the owner and operator of Henry Marine Service and worked many years for Larry's Easy Pay. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Johnnie Lou Gilbert Bentley; and a brother, Andrew Bentley.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy M. Bentley, Winder; a brother, Howard Bentley, Monroe; and sister, Shirley Hamrick, Calhoun.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 10, from 5 till 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 11, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor John Burchfield and Mr. Mike Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Bentley (05-09-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry