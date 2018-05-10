Karl Dickerson (05-08-18)

COMMERCE - Karl Eric Dickerson, 56, boarded the train to Heaven on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, following a brief but courageous battle with liver cancer.
Eric was born in Elberton on May 22, 1961, the son of Hazel Johnson Dickerson and the late Carl A. "PeeWee" Dickerson. He was a graduate of Elbert County High School. His passion was anything train related, and he was proud of the twenty years he served as an engineer with Norfolk Southern. He is one of the few people who were able to fulfill their dream career. Eric was a devoted family man who loved his wife and children with all of his heart. He enjoyed gatherings of his extended family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, visiting the beach, remodeling his home, working in his flower gardens, and especially camping. Eric was a kind, caring, and gentle man who would always greet everyone asking how they were doing and offering a lending hand if needed. He loved the Lord and became closer to him as he battled his illness. We let Eric go as we know he is in Heaven with a new, pain free body: from our hands to God's.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include his high school sweetheart and wife of 37 years, Dawn Tomlinson Dickerson; children, William Carl "Billy" Dickerson and Kristy Leann Dickerson; siblings, Donna Goolsby and Tony Dickerson; his three doggies, Candy, Spot, and Scooby; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services celebrating Eric's life will be held on Friday, May 12, at 3 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. John Todd officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 o'clock just prior to the service on Friday. The family will be at the home of Donna Goolsby, Hartwell Highway, Elberton, on Thursday, May 10.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the cancer association of your choice.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements.
