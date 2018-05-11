Faye Spencer (05-10-18)

JEFFERSON - Faye Edmonds Spencer, 83, entered into rest Thursday, May 10 2018.
The children of Faye Spencer and the late John Spencer, owners of Spencer's Slope Nursery (Now Closed) announce the death of their mother, Faye Edmonds Spencer, who was born in Valdosta, Ga., the daughter of the late Thomas Leslie Edmonds and Lexie Dunlap Edmonds. Mrs. Spencer was a member of Galilee Christian Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Earl Edmonds and Lee Edward Edmonds; and her husband, John Doyle Spencer.
Survivors include a son, Steve Spencer, Athens; two daughters, Faye "Penny" Shepherd and her husband Alan D., Jacksonville, Fla., and Rayetta Leigh, Athens; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 14, from the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery alongside her husband John. Minister Tom Plank will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall of Galilee Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice of Athens, 1751 Meriweather Drive, Suite 1A, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677. Checks should be made to the Pruitt Cares Foundation.
Faye and John left a message for the people of Jefferson, thanking them for making them feel so at home. When they moved here more than 30 years ago, they were always proud to say, when asked, "We live in Jefferson, Georgia, God's Country."
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
