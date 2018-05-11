Bridges: Some questions about the upcoming college football season

We sit here in May and while we are closing in on the 2018 college football campaign, it still seems like light years to go until the first game for die-hard fans (myself included).
Like with every new season there are many question marks which will eventually be answered or at least we hope so this fall.
•Will Alabama continue its domination of the college football landscape?
The obvious and only answer is yes and with good reason. As long as Nick Saban is leading this program, it would be shocking for Alabama not to win the SEC and to be in the college football playoffs.
There have been no signs of a letdown of any degree season after season. That is what has been so remarkable about the Tide’s run. Even solid programs have a down season every now and then. Not true for Alabama and Nick Saban since their incredible run began.
The same money always says to go with Alabama as the preseason No. 1 team.
•Who else will make it to the playoffs? With Alabama all but penciled in (or is that written in a permanent marker?) that leaves three spots remaining. Of course, we all know this current playoff setup leaves no room at all for any upstart teams like Central Florida from 2017.
Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia are likely contenders. Don’t count out Penn State either. It may be a now-or-never season for Michigan as well. Southern Cal also made surprising strides a season ago and Chris Peterson could very well have Washington back in contention.
•Is time running short for Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech? While the Yellow Jackets have certainly enjoyed some success since the triple option came to town, overall the program has not been as successful as when Johnson was at Navy and Georgia Southern.
In fact, I recently re-watched the 1999 game between Georgia Southern (when Johnson was the head coach) and Oregon State. The Eagles, who were not Division I-A at the time, gave their top 25 opponent all it could handle before falling 48-41.
GSU would go on to win the I-AA national title that season with quarterback Greg Hill and fullback Adrian Peterson leading the way. Oregon State had a quality season as well under new head coach Dennis Erickson.
Something has just seemed to be missing though since Tech began running the triple option. In many ways it seems as if the Yellow Jackets have not had the talent of either Navy or Georgia Southern.
Johnson is a true believer in his offense and when it works it is a thing of beauty to watch. However, when it stalls it really stalls. Despite earning two wins against Georgia in his time in Atlanta, some Yellow Jacket fans truly wish the program would use a different style of offense.
I’ve always felt wins are the best way to quiet criticism of that nature. If you win, no one really cares what type of offense you run.
With the ACC getting tougher each season, 2018 is being viewed as a down one for Georgia Tech. It should be noted, however, that Johnson often excels when expectations are at their lowest.
•Will the honeymoon continue for Kirby Smart in 2018? Right now as of this writing, Smart pretty much walks on water among UGA faithful.
Even with the close national title game loss (a game which could have easily gone in favor of Georgia) Smart can do little, if any, wrong in the eyes of the faithful in Athens.
His recent contract extension ironically happened on the same day Miami gave Mark Richt a new deal. For those who believe (and the number is truly low right now) that Richt was given the wrong end of the bargain by UGA, the hope remains that the two teams may meet in the playoffs.
We’ll continue our look at items involving the 2018 season in coming weeks as the countdown continues.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Some questions about the upcoming college football season
