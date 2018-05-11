The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault after a shooting death at a home in Hoschton.
Ethan Andrew Ramey, 29, is being sought after deputies found 44-year-old Daniel Fowler, of Hoschton, dead Wednesday in the driveway of a residence at 1119 Victron Dr. Fowler was lying in the driveway with a knife in his hand and had been shot in the chest, according to a news release. Deputies were told Fowler and Ramey had been arguing in the driveway earlier Wednesday.
Ramey resides in the Loganville area but has ties to the Hoschton area of Barrow County as well, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jackson with the BCSO at either 770-307-3080, ext. 4643 or at cjackson@barrowsheriff.com.
Man wanted for murder in Barrow County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry