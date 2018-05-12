Candidate forum set for May 17

Saturday, May 12. 2018
The Madison County Republican Party will host a forum for county commission District 4 and 5 Republican candidates as well the state senate Republican candidates.

The event will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 17, in the commissioners’ meeting room.
Incumbent District 4 commissioner John Pethel is facing a challenge from Brian Kirk in the Republican primary set for May 22, while incumbent District 5 commissioner Jim Escoe is being challenged by Derek Doster. The winner of the District 5 GOP primary will face Democrat Clyde Verhine in November.
Incumbent State Sen. Frank Ginn is being challenged by Scott Howard in the GOP primary. The winner will face Democrat Dawn Johnson in November.
