ELECTIONS: Frank Ginn — State Senate District 47 incumbent (Republican)

•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and whatever ties you have to the Madison County community:
I am a 1985 graduate of UGA as an agricultural engineer. I went to work for Jackson EMC that year starting in Gwinnett County but then spent five years working in the Neese District Office. I transferred to Jefferson to become the director of member services. I left there to learn more about other utilities (natural gas, water and sewer) and became the first city manager for the City of Royston in 1992. During that time, Robin Tardy and I married and we built our home in 1993 in the Harrison community of Madison County on my fifth generation farm. (She taught for five years at Madison County High School. After our children, Catherine and Stephen, were born, she came home.) I commuted to the much larger city of Sugar Hill for a few years as their city manager until Franklin County recruited me to be the first county manager. After 10 years there, I decided to run for the senate. Shortly after I made that decision, we experienced the tragic accidental death of our son. Our community rallied behind me to re-enter the race. As an engineer, I love to solve problems for people and I have been honored to serve the past eight years.
•Can you give an overview of two of the most important issues for you and what you will do to address them if elected?
The two most important issues I deal with as your senator are your quality of life and how to protect your freedom. We have made great strides over the past eight years. Recruiting industry, enhancing our college and career academies, and strengthening our technical colleges helped lead to a reduction in our unemployment from almost 11 percent to less than five percent. Just this year, we were able to, for the first time ever, fully fund our public schools based on the Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding formula. We also expanded the tax credits from $58 million for our private school scholarships to $100 million. Another first for Georgia, I was able to vote for and pass a reduction in the state income tax. I voted to speed the adoption process, protect the unborn and enhance your Second Amendment rights. I say all this to let you know politics is a team sport and we have had great leadership to make these improvements. I will keep these most important priorities in mind as I serve as your senator.
•Please offer your thoughts on Madison County. Where is it strong? Where is it weak? And what will you specifically do for the citizens of the county? For instance, do you see areas where you might seek funding to help this county, or where you might work to prevent state-level cuts that might hurt the county?
Madison County is a great place to live, work and raise a family. My hat is off to our educators for the great advancement that has been made in our graduation rate and opportunities for career development. Our agriculture roots are strong. We have the potential to enhance our youth development with more programs and facilities. One area we can improve on is to diversify our tax base and seek more commercial and industrial base. A rising star in this area is the new biofuel-powered generating plant on Hwy. 72. The blend of forest products and industry is a perfect fit for our community. They will provide jobs, add the equivalent of 1,500 new homes to enhance the tax base, and allow for the expansion of the countywide water system. I am currently working with our partners in the state and federal government to acquire grant funding to bring this development forward.
•Do you feel any legislative actions are needed regarding education? And what message do you want to relay to students, parents and teachers?
Finally, I want to address the opportunities we have in our Madison County education system. I know we can never reach our full potential unless we all pull together and in the same direction. I applaud our local leaders who are trying to reach every last child to bring them to their full potential. Occasionally, we need to make tweaks to our laws to assist the process. One such recent improvement was to enhance funding for school security. A few bad actors jeopardize the potential of all our students. I will continue to work with our local leaders to protect our children from this discourse and turbulence.
It has been my honor to serve as your state senator and I hope you will continue to allow me to serve you in Atlanta so that we can continue to improve your life here at home.
ELECTIONS: Frank Ginn — State Senate District 47 incumbent (Republican)
