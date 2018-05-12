ELECTIONS: Scott Howard — State Senate District 47 challenger (Republican)

•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and whatever ties you have to the Madison County community:
I hold degrees in the field of hotel/restaurant management, hospitality and culinary arts degree from the Culinary Institute of America and GSU, a proud alumnus of the CIA. After many years of owning and/or operating restaurants and businesses of my own, I decided it was time for a change. My wife encouraged me to use my talent to teach and mentor others to love the culinary arts just as I do. I have served as a college instructor and division chair for the past 13 years and have developed a strong sense of purpose and duty as an educator. I have also served on the Culinary Arts Advisory Committee housed at the Broad River Academy, helping career academies in our area align curricula to ensure seamless transitions within the field. Although my background does not involve politics, I have always had an interest in law and a passion for justice and for seeing to it that my students and others are rewarded with jobs and careers. I believe in the value of hard work and believe that a senator’s job should be to help the people he or she represents move toward more prosperous and productive communities. I hope to provide a better bridge of communication between county, district and state elected officials.
•Can you give an overview of two of the most important issues for you and what you will do to address them if elected?
One of the most important economic issues I believe needs addressing is tax dollar appropriation. The people of this district work hard to pay state taxes that should then, in turn, be allocated back to the district for the district itself to benefit from these funds. Our community needs are just as important as the needs of the big city, therefore tax dollars paid should equal tax dollars spent for district improvements.
It goes without saying that I believe in the value of good teachers and in the value of strong college and career readiness for our students. Our communities are desirable places to live and work and this should be extended to the field of education as well. I will work to create better teacher incentives, including a more regular teacher pay increase and work to ensure that college and career academies are supported and that all pathways to student success are recognized as legitimate and worthy.
•Please offer your thoughts on Madison County. Where is it strong? Where is it weak? And what will you specifically do for the citizens of the county? For instance, do you see areas where you might seek funding to help this county, or where you might work to prevent state-level cuts that might hurt the county?
Madison County is an incredible community that I have grown to love and respect immensely. My wife began working for Madison County School District in 2011, so our ties to this community are relatively new, but in seven short years, she calls Madison County her work “family.” One thing is true for this community, when there is ever a time of need, hardship, or crisis, I have witnessed people in this community pulling through to help people in need like no other, and I am proud to be affiliated with such a community. The Madison County School District is strong, and Dr. Allen McCannon and the Board of Education have done an outstanding job of leading the district into positive directions.
The agriculture industry within Madison County is also a source of pride and exceptionality. This all starts with the education students receive both at the middle and high school levels. The advances in technology within the field not only mean better productivity and better profits for our county, but also enhance the importance of educating the next generation of farmers. The FFA programs and Broad River Academy have positioned themselves to become recognized not only throughout our state, but also on the national level as exemplary and as one to aspire to.
Madison County is weak in broadband internet availability. Competition between Internet services in the county does not exist which drives up the price to its consumers. All citizens should have choices in services that best suit the needs of their family, and currently there are parts of Madison County that do not have access to broadband internet at all.
•Do you feel any legislative actions are needed regarding education? And what message do you want to relay to students, parents and teachers?
There are many legislative actions needed regarding education, some previously mentioned. First and foremost, the teaching profession needs to be respected at the state level and just as all other state-level employees receive regular raises, so too should teachers in rural areas such as ours. This not only provides incentives for quality educators to choose teaching as a career path, but it also helps to attract and retain quality teachers to the profession. This is especially important for Madison County School District as this district is ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation in education, technology-enhanced classrooms, and fulfilling its promise to fill the job market with an unmatched career academy. Madison County has much to take pride in, and quality teachers need to feel appreciated at the state level. Students deserve to have teachers who love what they do and have a passion for their field, and parents should feel good about sending their children to school with teachers who are top-notch.
Woven into the same tapestry as teacher incentives, teacher effectiveness measures given the diversity, or our student population needs to be addressed. Because the interests and pathways of our students are so diverse, meeting the needs of such a population becomes more important and more challenging. Fortunately for Madison County (as well as other counties in District 47), we have a wonderful set of resources available for students to meet their individual interests — college or career paths. This should also carry over into how teachers are measured. Teachers are currently measured using a process called TKES — Teacher Keys Effectiveness System which also measures academic growth of students. This entails a group of standards on which every teacher must prove proficiency or better which includes growth percentages given academic achievement from year to year. While it’s important to measure the performance of our teachers, how can we standardize teacher effectiveness given such diverse populations of students? TKES needs revision to consider true pathways of students, which should no longer be standardized. I will fight at the capitol to not only bring this truth to light, but to also help revise legislation to legitimize each student’s strength and measure teachers and schools fairly and appropriately given their student population and students’ chosen paths.
