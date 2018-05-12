ELECTIONS: Dawn Johnson — State Senator District 47 challenger (Democrat)

•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and whatever ties you have to the Madison County community:
I have spent my career in community service. As deputy sheriff for several years, I worked to keep my community safe and protect and serve its citizens. After obtaining my Master’s degree in writing, I left law enforcement and became the third generation of family to work in nonprofits that serve people with developmental disabilities. For the last 16 years, I have worked in disability services and I’ve been a legislative advocate for Medicaid. I am the director of a program that helps adults with disabilities find jobs or start their own business. I work with the business community to improve diversity hiring practices and educate them on the benefits of hiring employees with a disability. I serve as the Vice President of the Georgia ‘s Chapter of the Association of People Supporting Employment First. In 2017, I was appointed by the Governor to the Georgia State Rehabilitation Council where I represent Georgians with cognitive disabilities. I have lived in Winder, Georgia since 2004 with my husband, Joe, and my two children, Andrew and Abigail.
For several years, I was assigned to work in Madison County and I spent my time in Comer, Colbert and Danielsville working with people in mental health and developmental disabilities services. I enjoyed getting to know the unique small businesses of each town. Since announcing my candidacy for state senate, I have come to know many Madison County citizens and spent time in their homes learning the issues that are important to them.
•Can you give an overview of two of the most important issues for you and what you will do to address them if elected?
The high cost of healthcare and families struggling to make ends meet were the two big issues that prompted me to run. Georgia has been great for businesses, but it’s time for Georgia to be great for its citizens. We’ve stopped investing in our state and its people. Georgia is in the midst of a health care crisis. Rural hospitals are closing, we have a shortage of doctors, health care costs rise each year while wages have remained stagnant. Expanding Medicaid, making health insurance affordable, and health care assessible will benefit everyone. Georgia has a higher rate of maternal deaths than any other state. Georgians have a life span four year shorter than the average American. Madison County adults are less healthy than the state average and Georgia is doing little to change that.
Investing in infrastructure like rural broadband Internet will create jobs and give every part of the district 21st century utilities. Georgia spends fewer dollars on infrastructure than almost any other state. We have one of the fastest-growing populations in the country, but our infrastructure isn’t keeping pace. We can put Georgians to work in good-paying jobs to bring modern infrastructure to our district. We live in the “flyover” counties of the state: the rural and suburban areas that don’t get the funding, attention, or industry of the Atlanta area. We need representatives who will fight to change that. Georgia ranks at the bottom of all the good lists and at the top of several bad ones. Why do we keep sending the same people to the Capitol when they produce failing results? I want to fight for living wages and affordable health care. I don’t want people to move to another state so they can find a better life. This is our home and I’m ready to fight for it.
•Please offer your thoughts on Madison County. Where is it strong? Where is it weak? And what will you specifically do for the citizens of the county? For instance, do you see areas where you might seek funding to help this county, or where you might work to prevent state-level cuts that might hurt the county?
People live in Madison County because they want to be closer to nature and have fewer distractions. The quiet life in the country also means fewer conveniences and less accessibility. I would work to increase funding for infrastructure, better health care options, and to study public transportation options. A car repair can be a financial catastrophe for low-income families in rural areas. When I talk to employers, transportation is often the biggest challenge they have in finding and maintaining employees. Businesses are ready to come to the table with the state and work together to find solutions. Something as simple as a bus that runs to Athens or an app that makes carpooling easier could make a world of difference for a family that earns minimum wage. I will always fight cuts to health care, education, and programs that support the most vulnerable members of our community. I believe Georgia does better when Georgians do better.
•Do you feel any legislative actions are needed regarding education? And what message do you want to relay to students, parents and teachers?
Years ago, Georgia developed a formula to determine how much funding schools needed and then proceeded to underfund schools. Education is the backbone of our society. It is the key to opportunity and innovation. Stronger schools make for robust economies and attract businesses, but most importantly it gives our children the chance to be anything. I want Georgia schools to be the envy of all other states. I want our students to have access to the best technology, newest information, and an equitable education that makes them competitive anywhere in the country. I want our teachers to have more autonomy in the classroom, give them the supplies they need to do their jobs, and pay them a living wage. Teachers work hard enough without having to work a second job to pay their bills. I want parents to feel their children are safe when they leave for school and that their child is getting the individualized educational supports they need. Our legislature can find the money to give tax breaks to corporations, but they can’t seem to find money when it comes to better school funding. I will fight to change that.
ELECTIONS: Dawn Johnson — State Senator District 47 challenger (Democrat)
