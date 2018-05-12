ELECTIONS: Clyde Verhine — BOC District 5 challenger (Democrat)

Please give a summary of your background - your education, your work experience and your ties to the Madison County community.
I am Georgia born, grew up and attended high school in Cherokee County (located in North Georgia), and came to Athens in 1968 to attend the University of Georgia. My wife, who was born and raised in Madison County, is a health care professional working at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. In 1973, I went to work for General Time (better known as Westclox) in Athens. In 1980, my wife and I bought our first home which was in Colbert and we have lived in Madison County ever since. Our three daughters attended and graduated from Madison County public schools. Our grandchildren are now attending Madison County public schools. After General Time closed, I took a position as the Materials Manager at the Overhead Door Corporation manufacturing facility in Athens. When Overhead Door moved the manufacturing operations to Florida, my wife and I decided to remain in Madison County rather than relocate. My wife and I have been and are volunteer helpers in 4-H, Girl Scouts, and many other school and community activities. I have served for the last two and a half years as a member of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration but had to resign from that position in order to run for public office.
I spent my working career in corporate manufacturing facilities where I held a variety of positions with a wide range of responsibilities. Through study and determination, along with a strong work ethic, I was able to move from factory worker into a management position. I have had hands on management experience and direct manager responsibility in manufacturing, materials management, purchasing, industrial engineering, quality assurance, training, product development, consumer service, and other corporate functions. During my working career, I learned how to gather facts, analyze data, manage multi-million dollar budgets, make decisions and justifications for capital expenditures, and to properly manage human resources. These are all skills needed to be an effective commissioner.
Can you name one area you feel is underfunded in the county budget vs. one area where you might consider cuts? Is there anything you can propose that might save money?
One area I feel is underfunded is for training, equipment, and other resources for our volunteer fire departments. Our fire departments do an outstanding job and are a crucial service needed in Madison County. Increased support for these departments can help improve their ISO ratings which would help to lower insurance rates for Madison County homes and businesses.
There is no one area I could recommend for cuts since additional cuts will probably mean further reduction of services, I would rather focus on increasing revenues. To save money I would investigate and make recommendations for combining responsibilities, resources, and supplies, as well as eliminating duplication of efforts across the multiple departments.
Please discuss your feeling about how Madison County can maintain its agriculture base while also boosting commercial development.
To maintain its agriculture base, it is important that the county follow the land use plan, especially when zoning variances are requested. This will protect large agricultural areas and allow for non-farm commercial development in areas already considered to be high occupancy. The county must ensure that infrastructure improvements needed to attract business companies are made in the right locations. The county must also weigh the impact of large non-resident commercial farms on our many smaller local farms and on the county environment.
If you are elected, what is one proposal you would put before the county commission for consideration? Why?
Because of the ease of getting absentee ballots, the early voting periods, and the fact that around 50 percent of the citizens of Madison County now use early voting, I would propose that the board of commissioners work with the board of elections to consolidate the current 12 voting locations into five locations (one location in each district). This would reduce costs to the county by reducing the amount needed to pay rental fees for the polling places; reduce the amount of equipment needed with the associated costs of upkeep, programming, and replacement of equipment; and since it is required by Georgia law that each polling place have a minimum of three poll workers, it would reduce the number of poll workers needed and the associated costs of the required training and pay for poll workers.
What are two issues that concern you most about the Madison County government? And what actions would you propose to address them?
Growth is coming to Madison County. One only has to look at the rapid development on Hwy. 29 in Clarke County only a couple of miles from the Madison County line. I am concerned that Madison County government has been too reactive rather than proactive in planning for the growth that is rapidly coming to our county and I am concerned that if we do not act with a specific plan in place our desire to maintain our rural character will be in danger. I would insist that the land use plan be followed and that the growth takes place only in acceptable areas.
A second concern is with process for the selection and appointment of citizens to positions on the various boards, commissions, and committees that are approved by the board of commissioners. Some of the actions of these boards and commissions like the IDA, planning and zoning, board of assessors and others have a direct impact on the future of the county. To address this, I would propose for approval, a documented process listing the requirements, expectations, and procedure for selecting candidates. If the position receives compensation, that amount should be disclosed. In the interest of transparency, methods to insure that citizens can easily access information about open positions and the selection results would also be included in the proposal.
ELECTIONS: Clyde Verhine — BOC District 5 challenger (Democrat)
