ELECTIONS: Brian Kirk — BOC District 4 challenger (Republican)

— Brian Kirk is challenging incumbent BOC commissioner John Pethel, who chose not to participate in the written interviews.
•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and your ties to the Madison County community:
My wife Cindy and I are lifelong residents of Madison County. Our son, Brad, and his family also live and work in the county. Ties run deep as the first Kirks’ moved to Madison county in the 1830s near Colbert.
I am a 1974 graduate of MCHS and a 1980 graduate of UGA with a BBA in accounting. I worked my way through college with various part-time jobs in farming and construction.
I have been employed in progressively more demanding management and project management positions both in Industry and financial services. I started my career as a cost accountant and progressed to global marketing manager. In 2000, International Paper’s Athens facility was closed, and I was tasked with a team to move a business segment to a South Carolina facility. After a successful move and forgoing a plant manager opportunity in Wisconsin so that my family could remain in Madison County, I began employment with Merchants and Farmers Bank, which later became First Citizens. I held VP positions including branch manager, compliance officer, and community liaison to the county government with responsibility for their accounts. I am currently employed by Caterpillar as a team lead in a collaborative supervisory role in supplier quality.
In my 38-year career, I have had extensive experience with managing organizations and teams in collaborate efforts to reduce costs, improve quality and positively impact earnings leading projects that yielded significant cost savings.
Cindy and I have been involved in farming with her parents since 1977. We managed a poultry operation until recently when the cost of Integrator mandated improvements over- weighed our expectation for return on investment.
I am a 38-year veteran firefighter with Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department and was previously involved as a volunteer EMT with the rescue service for over 20 years. I am now semi-retired from the fire service, but support DVFD as assistant treasurer and web page editor. I also support Rescue and other VFD’s providing meals for their extensive training sessions and supporting fundraising activities. I am a former Madison County Youth Association coach and served as Madison County Touchdown Club President for 10 years and have served as treasurer for 12 years. I was formerly on the Broad River Career Academy Advisory Board and served as Chamber of Commerce chairman. Cindy and I have led youth mission trips, taught Sunday school and been youth leaders in our church life. We are members of Carlton Baptist Church and enjoy the many opportunities to serve. I have been involved with Habitat for Humanity and currently volunteer time to United Way, the Salvation Army and local school system work projects. I was a Rotary Club member for two years and hope to return as circumstances allow.
•Can you name one area that you feel is underfunded in the county budget versus one area where you might consider cuts? Is there anything you can propose that might save money?
Based on my business experience, the question for me during the budget process would be: Is the department correctly funded? In analysis of the county tax dollar, 60 cents are required to fund the school system. This budget is set by the board of education. The remaining 40 cents must fund the balance of the county government. Some departments, such has the sheriff’s, have many variables of cost based on jail and equipment usage. Government is a business, the taxpaying citizens are the stock holders and customers, and they should expect their government to be run efficiently and effectively while meeting the expectations of the taxpayers. Given the limited tax resources we have and the goal of limiting the burden on the individual taxpayer, my experience suggests that the department heads should be held accountable for the budget process and should be mandated to provide specific proposals that would reduce costs, increase efficiency and improve the quality of service to the taxpayers.
•Please discuss your feelings about how Madison County can maintain its agriculture base while also boosting commercial development.
The rural, agricultural life-style is what makes Madison County a great place to live and raise our children. I feel that we can maintain our agricultural base while boosting commercial development by ensuring that development is compatible with that base. We need to focus on businesses that provide opportunities both as suppliers and customers of the agricultural community. We also must make sure that any light industrial improvements and housing developments are properly located in areas that do no compete with agricultural resources. Growth is inevitable, but we need to manage that growth by placing and planning for infrastructure improvements in the appropriate areas where light industrial and commercial growth make sense. I will work closely with the IDA to bring business into the county that maintains our quality of life while also providing services and jobs to our community and adding to our tax base. I have the experience to bring vision and accountability to this process.
•If you are elected, what is one proposal you would put before the county commission for consideration? Why?
I would propose that cost reduction plans be submitted as part of the budgeting process. The proposals should be supported by analysis and data and cost reduction justification for capital outlays. Also, there needs to be some incentive for departments to come in at the end of the year under budget. It may sound difficult, but business does it all the time. One area I see that this could be applied would be in the road department with the replacement of aging resurfacing equipment that would require some capital outlay; but could be justified by future cost savings and extended life of the resurfacing. Correct budgeting should cut waste as it takes away that “spend it or lose it” mentality.
•What are two issues that concern you most about the Madison County government? And what actions would you propose to address them?
(1) The need to manage and plan for the inevitable growth of the county and balance that growth while maintaining the rural / agricultural life-style we enjoy. I will bring a professional business approach to issues brought before me in a collaborative atmosphere that seeks what is best for the county.
(2) Shrinking tax revenue and reserves versus the demand for services. I will bring vision and experience along with innovative ideas and approaches to bring more accountability and efficiency to county government. I will work to bring in the “right” business to support our community and the tax base.
ELECTIONS: Brian Kirk — BOC District 4 challenger (Republican)
