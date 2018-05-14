Loan approved for water line

Contract talks are continuing between Madison County officials and a company seeking water for a renewable energy power plant set to open June 1, 2019 off Hwy. 72 in Colbert. Meanwhile, a loan for the project was approved May 8.
The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority is planning to run about 12 miles of a 12-inch water line from Elbert County to serve a 58-megawatt power plant operated by Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which will use approximately one million gallons of water a day. Plant officials estimate 80 trucks a day running six days a week, not on Sundays, with about 500,000 tons of wood product coming through the facility each year. Electricity generated through the burning of wood will be linked to the Georgia Power grid.
The county expects to bring in about $1 million annually in property tax revenues from the facility, along with revenues from the sale of water to GRP. But the county will also bear the cost of running a line from Elbert County to the power plant, a project estimated at $4 million. The industrial authority received approval Tuesday for a $4.7 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA). The authority will pay 2.25 percent interest over 20 years.
Meanwhile, the IDA is waiting to hear back about a $1.5 million grant with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) that, if approved, would help cover costs for both Madison County and Elbert County in the water-line expansion. He anticipates getting word on that grant in the first week of June.
“We’re sort of sitting in a holding pattern,” said IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo.
The IDA met Friday afternoon to discuss a proposed “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) with GRP about the project. Azevedo said the two sides need to have the MOU ironed out by June 1 to keep the project on schedule.
Madison County needs to be able to provide water to the facility by November of this year — at least half a year prior to the plant being operational. A line will be run under Hwy. 72 and the parallel railroad track to the plant. And a small amount of water will be run from existing county lines — not the new Hwy. 72 line — to the facility so that it can prepare for its opening. The one million gallons of water per day won’t be needed until next June.
Attorneys for the IDA and the power company have gone back and forth on the MOU without a resolution. The authority members don’t like the most recent language from GRP attorneys regarding its ability to terminate its commitment to the agreement if the county fails to uphold its end of the bargain. Azevedo said that the authority won’t agree to any financial commitment unless GRP fully commits to the project in clear contractual terms. He said delays in securing loans and grant funds have been beyond the IDA’s control. Azevedo said the most recent MOU proposal from GRP includes the power company keeping and owning a planned water tank on the site, rather than deeding it to the authority in exchange for not being taxed for it.
Loan approved for water line
